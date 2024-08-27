Robert Saleh isn’t ruling out pass rusher Haason Reddick being on the field for the Jets when they face the 49ers in Week 1.

Saleh said Reddick could play if he and the Jets reach an agreement on a new contract in the coming days. Reddick’s holdout is 36 days and counting. The Jets open the season on Sept. 9 in San Francisco.

“Yeah, I’m assuming he’s in phenomenal shape,” Saleh said. “He’s a veteran. He knows what he needs to get ready. He’s had success in multiple buildings, in multiple schemes with multiple coaching staffs. He’s going to know what he’s going to need to do to get ready for Week 1, so he still has plenty of time.”

The Jets acquired Reddick from Philadelphia in March for a conditional third-round pick after he requested a trade over a contract dispute. Less than five months later, Reddick requested a trade from the Jets for the same reason.

General manager Joe Douglas said the Jets “will not trade” Reddick, a two-time Pro Bowler who, has 50.5 sacks over the last four seasons.

Reddick was due to make $14.5 million in the final year of his contract. He was fined more than $100,000 for skipping mandatory minicamp, is docked $50,000 a day for the holdout and has forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus, in addition to other lost wages.

The Jets placed Reddick on the reserve/did not report list early in training camp. Saleh said he has not reached out to Reddick to try to convince him to join the team.

“I’ve just been focusing on the guys who have been here,” Saleh said.

On Monday, Reddick’s trainer, Brandon Jordan, posted a short video of Reddick training, and wrote “We in the Lab.” Saleh said he hadn’t seen it.

“Did it look good?” Saleh said. “I bet it looked good.”

Jermaine Johnson will start on one side of the defensive line. Micheal Clemons, Will McDonald and Takk McKinley will get more snaps at edge if Reddick’s holdout continues.