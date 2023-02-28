Jets to play in Hall of Fame game vs. Browns

INDIANAPOLIS – There should be plenty of green and white in Canton the first week of August.

The Jets will play in the Hall of Fame Game to kick off enshrinement weekend when Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland Browns will be the Jets’ opponent in the Aug. 3 preseason game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Former Browns great Joe Thomas joins Klecko and Revis in the class that will be inducted two days later.

It will be the Browns’ sixth time playing in the Hall of Fame Game. The Jets will be featured for the third time and first time since 1992.

The Jets and Browns will each play four preseason games this year. The rest of the NFL will play three.