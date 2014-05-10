Idzik confirms Jets tried to trade up in Round 2

With 12 picks heading into Thursday night, it was a foregone conclusion that the Jets would – at some point – try to move up or down in the draft order.

And when Round 1 came and went without a hint of the Jets seeking to change position, it seemed Friday would be the perfect time for them to move up for a potent offensive weapon.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jets were “furiously” trying to trade up to get a receiver. The organization reportedly wanted to swap picks with the Bucs (No. 38) in order to stave off the Jags at 39. But Tampa Bay stayed put and Jacksonville did exactly what the Jets feared: took USC’s Marqise Lee.

Three picks later, the Eagles drafted former Vanderbilt receiver Jordan Matthews – another player on the Jets had their eye on this offseason.

The Jets wound up taking Texas Tech tight end Jace Amaro at 49.

Idzik later confirmed that the team tried to move up in Round 2, but wouldn’t confirm whether or not they were in fact targeting Lee. The former Trojan won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver in 2012 and shares 24 USC records and three conference records.

"We won’t get into targets," said the GM. "But we just wanted to put ourselves into a good position to have alternatives."

Idzik also confirmed the Jets had, in fact, discussed taking a quarterback in Rounds 1-3.

"Yes, we were serious about all positions," he said.