Jacoby Ford: Jets showing the most interest

With Eric Decker as their biggest free-agency pickup so far, the Jets are hoping to add more weapons to their lackluster offense. And they've made it clear to Jacoby Ford that he's on their radar.

"Yes there's some interest from the Jets," the free-agent wide receiver told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "I would say they're the team showing the most interest in me. Right now we're still in the exploration phase weighing things out."

The Jets signed Eric Decker to a five-year deal early on in free agency, but the team's hope is to land another receiver.

Ford, formerly of the Raiders, has familiarity with Jets wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal (Lal held the same position with Oakland from 2009-11). But as of right now, nothing seems imminent with Ford, who has yet to schedule a visit with the Jets.

Meanwhile, a source confirmed to Newsday on Monday that the Jets also are interested in former Seahawks wideout Sidney Rice.