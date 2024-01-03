Jets' Jeremy Ruckert ruled out for season finale vs. Patriots with a concussion

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jeremy Ruckert’s second NFL season is over. He was ruled out of Sunday’s finale with a concussion.

Ruckert suffered the concussion in the Jets’ win over Washington on Christmas Eve. The tight end from Lindenhurst had some key blocks in that game and played some fullback.

Robert Saleh said he saw “a lot of improvement” in Ruckert this season and is “really excited” about what he can become. Ruckert finished with 16 catches for 151 yards.

“We found a lot of versatility with him,” Saleh said. “It’s unfortunate he got hurt. Against Washington he played some fullback and did a really nice job back there. At the point of attack, he’s already a really good blocker and to show versatility in the backfield and split as a wide receiver, really excited about him moving forward and the things we can do with him.”

Cook released

The Jets officially released running back Dalvin Cook. If he clears waivers he can sign with a contender. Saleh said it was “just good business for everybody” and it “hasn’t gone the way any of us had wanted.”

Cook, a Pro Bowler the past four seasons, had just 82 touches for 292 yards and no touchdowns. The Jets brought him in to complement Breece Hall but Cook never established himself or got in a rhythm.

Saleh was asked if the $5.8 million guaranteed the Jets signed Cook for would have been better spent an offensive lineman or receiver.

“We did what we felt was best for the team at that point,” Saleh said. “Unfortunately it didn’t work out.”

Still high on Hackett

Despite the Jets’ offensive woes – they rank 31st in total offense and 29th in scoring – Saleh said he’s “got a lot of faith” in coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Saleh said he’s seen “a lot of improvement” over the last several weeks and that Hackett has “adapted a lot.”

“There’s been a lot of adaptation over the last half of the year with all the motions and all the screens and all the gadget plays,” Saleh said. “I just got a lot of confidence in him, the way he relates with people, communicates with people, the energy that he’s kept throughout the season, despite all the adversity.”

Two-minute drill

Wes Schweitzer (calf) returned to practice from IR … The Jets signed offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad … Rodger Saffold, who the Jets released from their practice team Tuesday, signed with the Browns’ practice team.