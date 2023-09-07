Great Jets-pectations: Aaron Rodgers, elite defense make them title contender

Aaron Rodgers remembers popping in old VHS tapes and watching the story of Joe Namath guaranteeing a win and leading the Jets to their only championship.

That Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl III sits in a mostly empty case inside the Jets 'facility. Rodgers took note of how “lonely” it looked when the Jets acquired him in April.

“It’s been a while since then,” Rodgers said. “It’s time for this team to be back where it needs to be and that’s competing for championships.”

Ever since then, Rodgers has been working to change that. The most anticipated Jets’ season is about to begin.

The hype for the Jets is at an all-time high. They were featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” They have six primetime games, including their season opener on Monday night against the Bills.

Expectations are also at an all-time high. After not qualifying for the playoffs for 12 straight years, the Jets could be a Super Bowl contender. It’s all because of 12 letters:

A-A-R-O-N R-O-D-G-E-R-S.

“He’s the best leader that I’ve been around,” cornerback D.J. Reed said.

The 39-year-old Rodgers is already one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. He led the iconic Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl. If Rodgers can do that for the Jets — a first since the 1968 season — his legacy would be Broadway Joe-esque.

“I don’t really know about the historical standing in the sport,” Rodgers said. “I think more from this organization standpoint, it would be really special.”

The Jets seemed to be building something before Rodgers arrived. They started 7-4 last year and had one of the best defenses in the NFL. But they lost their final six games, with quarterback play a major culprit.

Now the Jets have Rodgers leading them and his sole objective, especially at this stage of his career, is playing for trophies.

“We almost went to the playoffs last year,” Reed said. “I’m not saying it’s a given because nothing’s a given, but we’re very confident.”

Rodgers has lifted the entire organization. He’s helped preach the message of Robert Saleh and the rest of the coaches by getting his teammates to focus on the details and that every rep matters.

In past years, the Jets talked about the goal being to win the division and make the playoffs and contend for a Super Bowl. Every team says it. This year, so much is different: the tone, the urgency, the confidence. The Jets believe they are a title contender. Legitimately.

“It’s definitely different,” All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said. “People are different. It’s not the same team when I came in. I just feel like everything is emphasized when it comes down to being the best you can be.”

Center Connor McGovern said, “I’ve been here when we only won two games [in 2020] and I’ve seen the transition. I definitely want to be here more than ever when we make that Super Bowl run.”

General manager Joe Douglas has built a complete, win-now team.

A top-4 defense last year, the Jets are shooting to be the No. 1 group this season. Williams, linebacker C.J. Mosley and cornerback Sauce Gardner — all three All-Pros last year — lead this defense again.

The defensive line is one of the deepest and best in the NFL. It could be more dominant with the emergence of second-year end Jermaine Johnson and the signing of 6-3, 330-pound tackle/run stopper Al Woods.

Gardner — the Defensive Rookie of the Year last season — Reed and nickelback Michael Carter II comprise arguably the NFL’s best cornerback group. The Jets gave up the third fewest passing yards and least passing touchdowns last year.

Jets running back Breece Hall will be returning from a torn ACL suffered last year as a rookie. Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

The offense will look very different and should give defenses fits because of how explosive it can be with Rodgers directing everything.

The Jets have a new coordinator (Nathaniel Hackett) and passing game coordinator (Todd Downing).

They signed receivers Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr. and Randall Cobb to join second-year star Garrett Wilson, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In the backfield, the fast and elusive Breece Hall is healthy after missing 10 games last year with a torn ACL and the Jets signed four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook. That’s an impressive 1-2 punch.

The Jets are also deep and talented in the tight end room with Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert. If the offensive line can protect Rodgers, the Jets could live up to the hype.

“I feel really good about this team,” Conklin said. “I think it’s a really special team with the talent we brought in this year … From a talent standpoint, a piece standpoint we have everything we need.”

The Jets have been very careful not to pound their chests too much. Saleh reminds them often that expectations mean nothing if they don’t back it up with their work in practice and meetings, and then on game day.

“When you go to climb Mount Everest, you do a lot of traveling just to get to the base camp,” Saleh said. “It's a very easy road just to get to base camp before you go straight vertical. Well, that’s where we are. We haven't done anything. We're going to face adversity. The road is going to get really freakin' hard from here on out. Just the mindset to fight through all that, stay together and keep that positive mindset, that’s going to be the key.”

The climb starts now.