5 questions facing the Jets this offseason

1. Will Aaron Rodgers return to his old form after tearing his Achilles tendon?

Everything — jobs included — is riding on Rodgers being healthy, staying healthy and playing at a Pro Bowl level. The Jets are confident he will. Rodgers is, too. He believed he could have returned this season if the Jets were playing for something. Rodgers’ drive to prove others wrong is real and strong. But Rodgers is 40 years old and coming off a major injury. Many players don’t feel like themselves from an Achilles tear until the following season. Rodgers, however, is not a running back, receiver or defensive back that relies on stopping and starting and cutting. He also underwent a SpeedBridge repair, which promotes quicker recovery. He will do everything he can to show he can live up to the hype he generated leading up to Week 1.

2. Will Zach Wilson be back?

It would be shocking if he was. The Jets will try and trade Wilson, but it may not be easy. He has thrown 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in 34 career games. Fourteen quarterbacks threw at least 23 TD passes this season. Wilson is guaranteed $5.8 million and is on the cap for $11.2 million. The Jets probably will have to include draft capital for a team to take Wilson. The Jets drafted Wilson No. 2 in 2021, believing he could be their franchise quarterback. In hindsight, they botched that pick. They also didn’t do a good job of developing Wilson. There was plenty of blame to go around, and now the Jets will look for another young quarterback to pass the torch to when Rodgers retires.

3. What is the Jets’ biggest need?

They have to — fix their offensive line. The Jets started 13 players up front and 13 different combinations. The only player who can be penciled in to start Week 1 is center Joe Tippmann. Guard-tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, who tore his Achilles tendon in Week 5, will be back, but it’s unclear when. Left guard Laken Tomlinson is under contract for $12.6 million with a $18.8 million cap hit. Waiving Tomlinson clears 8.1 million in cap space, but they need some stability, continuity and bodies. The Jets will try to restructure his contract. They likely will lean toward taking an offensive lineman in the first round. They should have picked one last year. The Jets have to be active in free agency and through trades. It's on general manager Joe Douglas to get it right. Keeping Rodgers healthy is paramount.

4. What areas will the Jets address?

They need a legitimate No. 1/1A receiver to pair with frustrated Garrett Wilson and take some attention away from him. Look for the Jets to trade for Davante Adams or sign Tee Higgins or Mike Evans. They also have to spend for a proven quarterback to back up Rodgers. Not doing that this year blew up in the Jets’ faces. Douglas said it’s “a high probability” that they would have a veteran backup. Count Gardner Minshew, Jacoby Brissett or Ryan Tannehill as candidates. They need to firm up defensive tackle. Even if Quinton Jefferson returns, the Jets need more. They also have to address the safety spot with Jordan Whitehead and Ashtyn Davis hitting free agency. Lastly, they will try to re-sign Bryce Huff, but at the right price. They have bigger needs than edge rusher.

5. If the Jets don’t make the playoffs next year will leadership be gone?

Yes. Douglas, Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett received reprieves because of Rodgers’ injury. They won’t get another one. An easy argument can be made that they all should be gone, but Rodgers didn’t want that. Hackett is the main reason that Rodgers is a Jet. It’s hard to tell a potential new coach that he has to keep Hackett as his OC. All three need to be better. Douglas has to put the proper pieces around Rodgers and have better reinforcements all over. Saleh has to hold the offensive coaches and his players more accountable, and Hackett needs to be more creative and adjust better in games. The Jets put everything in the Rodgers’ basket in 2023. That backfired in a big way. They can’t do that again.