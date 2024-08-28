The buzz around the Jets is they should be one of the AFC’s best teams, if not the NFL. They have their best roster since the last time they made the playoffs — when Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson were 10 years old.

Consider this: The Jets’ initial 53-man roster in Robert Saleh’s first season in 2021 had Zach Wilson and Mike White as the quarterbacks — neither had played in an NFL game. Tevin Coleman was their projected lead back, Corey Davis their No. 1 receiver and Tyler Kroft their top tight end.

General manager Joe Douglas has assembled a team that’s talented, deep and filled with players at every position who could start for most teams. It’s got future Hall of Famers, All-Pros and Pro Bowlers at multiple spots and rising stars. It should get better when edge rusher Haason Reddick’s holdout finally ends.

Here’s a closer look at the Jets’ initial 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor

If Rodgers, a four-time MVP, stays healthy, the Jets should compete for the AFC East title at least. If not, they have a proven backup who can keep them in the playoff race.

Running backs

Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Izzy Abanikanda

Hall wants to be an All-Pro and Pro Bowl back this year and he has a real chance. He’s expected to be even more involved than last season. Allen, the NFL’s youngest player, is the Jets’ No. 2 back and could be a good one.

Wide receivers

Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Malachi Corley, Irv Charles

A lot of diversity in this group. Wilson, who should be on Hall’s trajectory, had back-to-back 1,000-plus receiving yards while catching passes from seven different quarterbacks not named Rodgers. Williams gives the Jets a different dimension and deep-ball threat and Lazard could have a bounce-back year with Rodgers healthy.

Tight ends

Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert

Conklin has been a reliable target the last two years and could set some individual highs for catches and receiving yards playing with Rodgers. Ruckert, a Lindenhurst product, will have a bigger role and play some H-back.

Offensive line

Tyron Smith, John Simpson, Joe Tippmann, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Morgan Moses, Olu Fashanu, Wes Schweitzer, Max Mitchell, Carter Warren, Xavier Newman

This is where the Jets had to improve most and did, adding established bookend tackles Smith and Moses, left guard Simpson and drafting Fashanu. They need Vera-Tucker to stay healthy. Health will be a key for this unit, but every player in this group has started games other than Fashanu.

Defensive line

Jermaine Johnson, Quinnen Williams, Javon Kinlaw, Micheal Clemons, Will McDonald, Solomon Thomas, Takk McKinley, Braiden McGregor, Leonard Taylor III, Eric Watts

Williams is the star of this hungry group filled with players who want to prove they can be great or that they belong in the NFL, including three undrafted free agents. This front and the whole defense will get a big boost when Reddick arrives.

Linebackers

C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams, Jamien Sherwood, Chazz Surratt, Zaire Barnes

Mosley is the leader and a tackling machine and Williams is a fast, hard-hitting 'backer who wants to show last year’s All-Pro nod was no fluke. Sherwood had a good camp.

Cornerbacks

Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, Michael Carter II, Isaiah Oliver, Brandin Echols, Qwan’tez Stiggers

Gardner, Reed and Carter II are arguably the best cornerback trio in the NFL. They could be tested this year if the Jets play with leads.

Safeties

Chuck Clark, Tony Adams, Ashytn Davis, Jarrick Bernard-Converse

An underrated group. The veteran Clark is returning from a torn ACL and wants to prove he hasn’t lost a stop and Adams just keeps improving.

Special teams

Greg Zuerlein (K), Thomas Morstead (P), Thomas Hennessy (LS)

Each of them is among the best at their positions.