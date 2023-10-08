Jets vs. Broncos: Everything you need to know

VITALS

Line: Broncos by 2 1/2; O/U 431/2

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, Matt Ryan, Tiki Barber).

Radio: ESPN-98.7 FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius XM 113 or 385.

All-time series: Broncos lead, 21-17-1 (Broncos have won 2 of past 3).

KEY INJURIES

Jets: OUT: CB D.J. Reed (concussion), CB Brandin Echols (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: OT Billy Turner (toe), LB Samuel Equavoen (ankle).

Broncos: OUT: LB Baron Browning (knee); QUESTIONABLE: RB Javonte Williams (quad); C Lloyd Cushenberry III(quad); DT Mike Purcell(ribs).

ON THE RUN

The Jets have no excuse for not running the ball effectively against the NFL’s worst run defense. The Broncos gave up 350 rushing yards and five TDs in their 70-20 loss to Miami in Week 3 and 171 yards to Chicago last Sunday.

START BETTER

The Jets have trailed by at least 10 points in all four games this season. In the last three, they were down 10-0, 10-0 and 17-0 in the first half. The offensive struggles have been well-documented, but the defense hasn’t shown up early in games. They’ve allowed six TDs in the past three games — all in the first half.

NO HAPPY RETURNS

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is returning to Denver for the first time since being fired as Broncos coach after going 4-11 in 15 games last season. Breece Hall (torn ACL) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (torn triceps) will be back on the same field where they suffered season-ending injuries in Week 7 last year.

QUOTABLE

“We’re coming into Denver looking for this win as mandatory.” – Alijah Vera-Tucker

NUMBER, PLEASE

0: That’s the amount of offensive plays the Jets have run with a lead this season. The Jets and Giants are the only teams who haven’t run a play with a lead.