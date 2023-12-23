How Jets can go from 'naughty' to 'nice' list

It will be another Blue Christmas for the Jets and their fans, but Santa Rodgers has promised that all of their dreams will come true next season. You just have to believe.

Aaron Rodgers tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into the season was a cruel twist of fate. Instead of contending for a playoff spot or Super Bowl, the Jets won’t compete in the postseason for the 13th straight year.

It’s all about 2024 for Rodgers and the Jets now.

“We’re going to rise again and it’s going to be exciting,” he said.

Robert Saleh believes the Jets “can win a championship” with a healthy Rodgers. They need a lot more than that, though. Here’s a Christmas wish list to help make next year bright.

FIX THE O-LINE

This is the No. 1 priority. Thirteen different players have started on the offensive line. The Jets can’t afford to have an underperforming piecemeal line in front of Rodgers. It’s time for major changes and upgrades.

Rodgers’ buddy David Bahktiari is a likely target. Tyron Smith and Trent Brown are top free agents. The Jets could use their first-round pick on a big tackle, possibly Notre Dame’s Joe Alt or Penn State’s Olu Fashanu.

Versatile Alijah Vera-Tucker, who tore his Achilles in Week 5, will be back. Center Joe Tippman had a good rookie season and looks like a fixture. The Jets are encouraged by rookie tackle Carter Warren.

Left guard Laken Tomlinson — the only one to play every game — is due $12.6 million non-guaranteed. The Jets could try to bring him back at a discounted rate. Tackles Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown probably won’t return.

GET A WR2

The Jets did not have a No. 2 receiver to take some attention away from Garrett Wilson. Look for the Jets to land a receiver who has been a No. 1 or No. 2 previously.

They felt good last summer when their projected top four receivers were Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman. Davis suddenly retired late in training camp. Hardman was traded early in the season. Lazard has only 23 catches.

The Jets will try to trade for Davante Adams, again (they tried before the trade deadline). The Jets will call the Raiders again; maybe this time they’ll be ready to deal Adams. He and Rodgers remain close and were almost impossible to stop with Green Bay. It’s no secret they would like to team up again.

Mike Evans, Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman are receivers the Jets could pursue in free agency.

SIGN A PROVEN BACKUP QB

Just like the O-line, the Jets can’t have another season like this. Their plan to let Zach Wilson watch and learn from Rodgers and have Tim Boyle as the No. 3 guy to help the transition to the Rodgers/Nathaniel Hackett offense was flawed and didn’t work.

The Jets should have had a veteran backup quarterback. They could have signed Gardner Minshew or Joe Flacco but didn’t.

Rodgers is 40 and coming off a major injury. The Jets need someone ready to take over just in case. Ryan Tannehill is a name to watch. Otherwise, Jacoby Brissett or Jameis Winston could be on the Jets’ radar.

Drafting a quarterback early is possible, but the Jets may lean toward taking am offensive lineman or receiver. They could take a quarterback later and have him watch and learn from Rodgers for the next two years, as Wilson is on his way out.

RE-SIGN BRYCE HUFF

The Jets’ defense is predicated on hunting quarterbacks, and Huff has emerged as one of the best in the NFL at doing that.

A big contract is coming for the soon-to-be free agent. Effective and disruptive edge rushers are hard to find, and the Jets can’t let Huff leave their defensive line room.

In his first three seasons, Huff played mostly on passing downs and totaled 7.5 sacks. This season, he’s become more of an every-down player. His eight sacks lead the Jets. Huff also leads the NFL in quarterback pressure rate (22.7%), according to Next Gen Stats.

The defensive end franchise tag is projected to be about $23 million. It’s doubtful that the Jets will do that, but they have to re-sign Huff.

TWEAK THE DEFENSE

The Jets should keep much of their defense together. They need to shore up defensive tackle and safety with Quinton Jefferson and Jordan Whitehead set to be free agents.

Several players have non-guaranteed deals, including C.J. Mosley, D.J. Reed and John Franklin-Myers. They’re important pieces, so it would be surprising if they’re not back.

A change the Jets could consider is tweaking a defensive staple to make Sauce Gardner even more valuable: Let Sauce travel.

Teams aren’t throwing at Gardner. The Dolphins didn’t target him once last week. Pro Football Focus has Gardner being targeted only 44 times all season.

The Jets generally don’t have cornerbacks travel with receivers; they have them play on one side. Reed is a very good cover corner, but letting Gardner stick with the opponent’s best receiver could make an already tough defense stingier.