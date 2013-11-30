Jets could be without Jeremy Kerley and Santonio Holmes vs. Dolphins

With the Jets fighting to make the playoffs and rookie quarterback Geno Smith struggling to establish any kind of rhythm, the Jets got more bad news Friday.

It is possible that two of Smith's top targets -- Santonio Holmes and Jeremy Kerley -- won't be available Sunday when the Jets host the Miami Dolphins in a crucial game. Coach Rex Ryan said the availability of both receivers, who are listed as questionable, will be a game-time decision. Kerley, who dislocated his elbow in Week 9, was limited in practice. Holmes, who has been dealing with hamstring issues, did not practice at all.

"If you were going to pick a perfect scenario, this would not be it," Ryan said.

Far from it. A loss would end any realistic hope of a playoff berth for the 5-6 Jets. It also would heap additional pressure on Smith, who has a passer rating of 62.1, last among the 34 quarterbacks who qualify. In his last six games, Smith has been particularly lost, throwing just one touchdown pass and 10 interceptions.

"The last couple of weeks, the precision of the pass game, there has been none," offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said. "That bothers me very much. We are working diligently with the players who are practicing to try to recoup some of that precision. And that will be key down the stretch."

Injuries to the receiving corps have made it difficult for Smith to establish a consistent relationship with any of his targets. Kerley, the Jets' leading receiver with 28 catches for 347 yards, missed the last two weeks with the elbow injury. The Jets are 5-3 and Smith has a QB rating of 77.0 in the eight games Kerley has played. When he is out, the Jets are 0-3 and Smith's rating is 16.9.

Holmes, who has 13 catches for 326 yards, has played in only six games because of the hamstring injury that he suffered Sept. 29. Holmes, who spoke to reporters before practice, played the last two games and sounded as if he was going to play again Sunday.

"I feel like I have been feeling the past three weeks, pretty good," he said.

Ryan, however, said he is "concerned" about Holmes' injury.

Said Ryan: "It's unfortunate, because we know when this guy's healthy, he's a tremendous player. Hopefully, we get him back through it and get him healthy, because we're going to need him."

Notes & quotes: Also listed as questionable are S Antonio Allen (illness), CB Antonio Cromartie (hip) and LB Garrett McIntyre (knee). The good news is that Cromartie went through a limited practice and said afterward that he thinks he can play . . . NT Kenrick Ellis was fined $7,875 for an unnecessary-roughness (facemask) penalty against the Ravens.