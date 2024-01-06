Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich: Bringing back core players a must

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich wants to run it back next season.

He stated his case for re-signing edge rusher Bryce Huff as well as the importance of keeping this group — a top-five unit for the second straight year — together as much as possible. It’s up to ownership and general manager Joe Douglas, though.

“The key to success in this league is continuity and just keeping the group together,” Ulbrich said. “When you get to keep building on these base fundamentals and these techniques, your game just keeps elevating. You see it throughout the league. The teams that have the consistently good teams, they have the same group that stays together, the same coaching staffs that stay together.”

Ulbrich mentioned the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been coached by Mike Tomlin for 17 years and have never had a losing record in that time.

“That is just unheard of in this day and age,” he said. “It is an organization that really understands that that is the key to it. To get the right people in place and then let them build something special.

“The opportunity to get all these guys back, or the vast majority of them, would be huge as far as our success.”

The loss of quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a torn left Achilles tendon in Week 1 led to a historically bad season offensively that took a toll on the defense.

Despite some slippage the last several weeks, the Jets are ranked fifth in total defense and fourth in passing defense going into Sunday’s season finale in New England.

Huff, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and safeties Jordan Whitehead and Ashtyn Davis are key contributors who will be free agents. Thomas, Whitehead and Davis won’t cost as much as Huff. His production has dipped lately, but he leads the Jets with eight sacks.

Ulbrich said Huff is “huge” for the defense and complements the strength and power that ends Jermaine Johnson and John Franklin-Myers have with his speed and ability to get to the quarterback quickly.

“Eliminating some of the quick game, eliminating some of the stuff in the back when the ball is getting out, that is just so hard to find,” Ulbrich said. “It is rare, it really is. He means a ton to our defense in that way. And he is a guy who you think is a guy that just burns edges and is a great pass rusher, but I think he has really improved his run defense.

“I would absolutely hate to lose him, but he is a guy that has earned every penny that he is about to make.”