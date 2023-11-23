Jets activate Duane Brown while shuffling offensive line

The Jets activated offensive tackle Duane Brown from injured reserve on Thursday.

Had the Jets not done it by Thanksgiving, Brown (hip) would have remained on IR for the rest of the season. His 21-day practice window was set to expire.

The Jets officially listed Brown as questionable for Friday’s game against the Dolphins. Tackle Mekhi Becton, who injured his ankle last week, also is considered questionable. But Becton did not participate in Thursday’s walk-through, which is not a good sign for his availability.

There was some question as to whether Brown would return this season. He’s been a “full” participant since he returned to practice. Earlier in the week, Robert Saleh said that Brown is “still not fully comfortable,” and that they would try to “simulate a game” to see if he’s ready.

If and when both tackles can play it will be interesting to see how the Jets line up. Brown started the first two games at left tackle before going on IR in Week 3. Becton moved from right tackle to left tackle and has started there the last eight games.

Becton prefers to play left tackle. It’s his natural position and it’s more comfortable for the right knee that has been surgically repaired the past two seasons. Brown, 38, hasn’t played right tackle since college.

The Jets have used 13 different offensive linemen. They could start their eighth different offensive line combination and seventh in seven games on Friday. If Brown or Becton can’t play, the Jets could start rookie Carter Warren there. He replaced Becton last week.

Right tackle Max Mitchell and Billy Turner, who also is questionable, are candidates as well. They worked at left tackle throughout training camp with Brown and Becton both slowed.

The Jets made various moves involving the offense line on Thursday.

They signed Xavier Newman from the practice squad to the active roster. He likely will start at right guard for the second time in three games. Newman did not play last week due to an undisclosed injury.

The Jets released Chris Glaser, who started at right guard last week, and elevated offensive lineman Jake Hanson from the practice squad. Defensive lineman Tanzel Smart also was elevated for Friday’s game.