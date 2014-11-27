Jets don't expect to have Wilkerson for Monday night

The Jets expect to be without star defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins.

"It doesn't look good for Big Mo," Rex Ryan said Wednesday, referring to Wilkerson's toe injury.

Wilkerson suffered the injury in the first half of the Jets' 38-3 loss to the Bills and did not return. He currently is in a boot and did not practice. Ryan is unclear about the severity of the injury, but said, "it is similar to turf toe."

"I think if you are in a boot, that doesn't look good for this week," Ryan said, adding that he expects Wilkerson to get an MRI. "Hopefully we get him back as soon as we can. Obviously, we need him."

Ryan hinted that outside linebacker/defensive end Quinton Coples will take Wilkerson's place.

Run game woesRyan admitted they "should have run more" in the second half against the Bills. The Jets have the fifth-best rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 136.5 yards a game. But against Buffalo, they had 31 pass attempts compared to 19 rushes for 92 yards. "Yeah, looking back, sure we should run the ball," Ryan said. "We want to run the ball. One thing we know we can do, we can run it -- against anybody."

Unlike other teams that are built to "throw it 50 times a game," Ryan said, "that is not the blueprint for us."

Jet streamsSheldon Richardson (back) was present for a walk-through but did not practice . . . Ryan said there's a "real possibility" that practice-squadder Chris Pantale will be called up with rookie tight end Jace Amaro (head) still going through the concussion protocol.