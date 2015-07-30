Jets fans fly banner reading 'Cheaters look up' over Patriots training camp

If the New England Patriots thought practice would give them a brief respite from the drama of DeflateGate, they were wrong.

A little more than an hour after their first practice session of training camp, a plane appeared over the training center pulling a banner that read "Cheaters look up! @Jetsfanmedia." The plane flew back and forth over the field for a good 45 minutes, while the Patriots went through drills below.

The banner was a clear reference to the league's suspension of quarterback Tom Brady for intentionally using deflated balls in last season's AFC championship game. It could have also possibly been referencing previous incidents, including SpyGate when the team filmed a game with the Jets from an unapproved location.

The Jets fan group that paid for the plane is also the same group that claimed to be behind the FireJohnIdzik.com billboards and the movement to bring back Fireman Ed at MetLife Stadium.