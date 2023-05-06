Jets coach Robert Saleh tells Mekhi Becton he must win left tackle job

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh has a message for Mekhi Becton, who has made it clear that he expects to play left tackle for the Jets this year.

“Go win the left tackle,” Saleh said. “Competition.”

Saleh’s comment was in response to a Becton tweet Saturday morning that he eventually deleted. Becton wrote, “I. AM. A. LEFT. TACKLE!!!”

This likely was in response to an exchange between Saleh and a reporter during Friday’s news conference. Saleh was asked if Becton will be competing with Max Mitchell for the right tackle position or with Duane Brown on the left side.

Saleh essentially said right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and left guard Laken Tomlinson have their spots sewn up, but the center and both tackle jobs are open.

Connor McGovern and second-round pick Joe Tippmann are expected to vie for center. Brown, who has played left tackle most of his career, Becton, Billy Turner and Mitchell will battle for the tackle spots.

“We’re going to play our best five,” Saleh said. “It’s going to be a cool competition.”

Becton, the No. 11 pick in 2020, played left tackle as a rookie. After playing only one game the following season, he was moved to right tackle last year. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in August.

The 6-7 Becton has worked on his conditioning and lost a considerable amount of weight. He’s been participating in the offseason workouts.

Becton is entering a big season with an opportunity to re-establish himself. The Jets declined his $13.5 million fifth-year option, so he will be a free agent after the season.

Saleh said he just wants Becton to keep improving.

“The expectation for him is no different than anybody else,” Saleh said. “Wake up and find a way to get better and maximize who you are every single day. That’s it. That’s expectation. If it leads to starting, if it leads to a left tackle position, it doesn’t matter.

“If you go to bed satisfied with the way you approached the day and the way you attacked it, odds are it’s going to work out in your favor.”

Davis staying

Questions about Corey Davis’ future have persisted all offseason. Saleh answered them. “He’s going to be on this team,” Saleh said.

Saleh said the Jets missed Davis’ size and strength when he was injured last season. Saleh likes having Davis and Allen Lazard blocking in the running game and making “big-boy catches” in the red zone.

Overall, Saleh believes the Jets have versatility at receiver with Lazard, Davis, Garrett Wilson, speedy Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb and Denzel Mims.

The Jets may ask Davis — whose $10.5 million salary is not guaranteed — to take a pay cut.