Five potential Jets targets in NFL free agency

The first big decision the Jets’ new regime made was moving on from Aaron Rodgers. Now they will begin working on finding Rodgers’ replacement and filling other holes.

The Jets have a lot of them.

The NFL’s free-agent negotiation window opens at noon Monday. The Jets have needs at quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, right tackle, defensive tackle, linebacker, cornerback, safety, kicker and possibly punter.

Welcome to New York, Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey.

Glenn, a first-time coach, and Mougey, a first-time general manager, have a lot of work to do to end the Jets’ 14-year playoff drought — the longest current streak in the four major professional sports.

“We’re looking for smart, tough, aggressive and resilient players. We got to do everything we can to find those guys,” Glenn said. “Wherever we can find them, we're going to try to bring them on his team.”

The Jets will use next month’s draft to address some of their many needs and supplement whatever they do in free agency. They began the weekend with about $51.8 million to spend on players, according to overthecap.com. The Jets can create more salary-cap space and get it well over $60 million with some cuts and contract restructures.

“We'll have a plan,” Mougey said. “I don't know how active or measured we’ll be, but we'll have a good plan.”

Here are five free agents the Jets could pursue in free agency:

Justin Fields, QB

The Jets want to bring in a veteran to compete with Tyrod Taylor for the starting job. Fields’ ability to run would give the Jets another dimension. His relationship with Jets receiver Garrett Wilson – they were teammates at Ohio State – can’t be discounted.

Fields, 26, showed improvement last year with Pittsburgh. He could be a multi-year starter if he continues to develop. The Jets may have to outbid the Steelers for Fields. They may choose him over Russell Wilson going forward.

If Fields is out, Jameis Winston, Carson Wentz and Marcus Mariota are possible one-year rentals and potential mentors for a rookie quarterback. Kirk Cousins could also fill that role if he is released by Atlanta.

Tim Patrick, WR

The Jets’ receiver room is thin. They released Davante Adams and Allen Lazard is expected to be next. Patrick has connections to some Jets coaches and Mougey, and probably won’t cost much.

Patrick played last year in Detroit — where Glenn was defensive coordinator and new Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand was passing game coach. Patrick had 33 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns after missing two years due to injury. He spent six seasons with Denver, where Mougey worked in the front office.

Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer could be a target as well.

Carlton Davis, CB

D.J. Reed is all but gone, so Glenn could turn to someone he knows well to fill the void opposite Sauce Gardner. Davis, a Super Bowl champion with the Buccaneers, was with the Lions last year and played well before suffering a season-ending injury.

The Jets need multiple secondary additions. Other options are versatile Ifeatu Melifonwu — who played safety and corner for Glenn in Detroit — and San Francisco safety Tashaun Gipson. He has history with new Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. The Jets could re-sign safety Isaiah Oliver, who has also played for Wilks.

Derrick Barnes, LB

The Jets want to re-sign Jamien Sherwood, their leading tackler last year. They could face competition from several teams, including those with former Jets coaches as their current defensive coordinators: Robert Saleh in San Francisco and Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta.

Either way, the Jets need linebackers with C.J. Mosley unlikely to return.

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone is a Glenn favorite but he’s under contract. Barnes played four seasons for Glenn in Detroit. He became a full-time starter in 2023. A knee injury limited him to three games last year.

Levi Onwuzurike, DL

Another former Glenn player, Onwuzurike would give the Jets a young, still-improving presence on the interior defensive line next to Quinnen Williams. Onwuzurike was Detroit’s second-round pick in 2021 — Glenn’s first year as defensive coordinator — and became a starter last year. He finished with 29 quarterback hurries and 13 QB hits.

Broncos tackle D.J. Jones and Javon Hargrave of the 49ers have ties to Mougey and Wilks, respectively. They could be targets if the price isn’t too high.