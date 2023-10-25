Jets still confident Dalvin Cook is part of winning recipe

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Dalvin Cook has yet to make an impact for the Jets, but Robert Saleh isn’t giving up on that happening.

Time could be running out, though. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday and Cook’s name has come up in rumors and reports.

The Jets signed the four-time Pro Bowl back in August to team with Breece Hall in the backfield. Cook’s best game was Week 1 when he had 59 scrimmage yards. He has 55 over the last three games combined.

Saleh praised Cook’s professionalism and leadership and said his body had to play catch-up after not having an OTA or training camp. Saleh added that Cook “looked the best running the ball” that he has all season in the Jets’ Week 6 win. Cook had three carries for 12 yards.

“I do think he’s running better with more violence and looking more like him,” Saleh said. “Hopefully we can continue to springboard that. It could be a good one-two punch with Dalvin and Breece.”

The Jets drafted speedy back Izzy Abanikanda from Pittsburgh in the fifth round, but it doesn’t sound like he will play anytime soon. Abanikanda has been inactive all six games. Saleh said Abanikanda is still “learning the protection schemes” and “trying to fight his way onto the active roster” on special teams.

Corners closer

Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed were full participants in practice on Wednesday. The Jets’ starting corners are getting closer to being cleared from the concussion protocol. Reed has missed the last two games and Gardner one.

“It’s going to be one of those things with both of them that probably will take all the way to game day,” Saleh said.

Backup corner Brandin Echols (hamstring) practiced fully. He’s been out two games. Nickelback Michael Carter II (hamstring) was limited.

More injury news

Right guard Joe Tippmann (quad) did not practice. Saleh hopes Tippmann can practice Thursday but didn’t sound optimistic. If the rookie can’t go, veteran Wes Schweitzer will start Sunday.

Receiver Randall Cobb (shoulder) also didn’t practice. Saleh said Cobb has an AC joint issue, but they’re “anticipating getting him back in practice tomorrow.”

Brown on hold

The practice window for left tackle Duane Brown (hip) won’t open until next week at the earliest. Brown is eligible to come off IR this week, but Saleh said, “We’re pushing it back another week. Not saying he’ll be activated next week, but we have time on that one.”