Jets' grades vs. Patriots: Defense gets an 'A' in season finale

OFFENSE: C

Breece Hall was certainly busy. The running back wound up with a career-high 37 carries (plus another two catches including a snazzy one-handed one in the fourth quarter) for 178 rushing and 190 all-purpose yards. That was a staggering 74.8% of the Jets’ total offensive tally (254). He capped his day with a 50-yard scoring run down the left sideline, the only offensive touchdown of the game, and added the two-point conversion run. Good thing he’ll have the next eight months to rest up. Besides him there wasn’t much of note. The Jets were 3-for-15 on third downs. Trevor Siemian completed 8 of 20 passes for 70 yards.

DEFENSE: A

Holding the Patriots to 119 net yards and no touchdowns was partly due to the weather and New England’s own offensive shortcomings, but the Jets did a good job of keeping them from ever getting any traction in this game. Quinnen Williams and Bryce Huff each had two sacks while Quincy Williams had a team-high eight tackles. After missing at least three opportunities for interceptions that were dropped, the Jets managed to come up with two on one late fourth-quarter drive. Ashtyn Davis fumbled on his pick return but two plays later Tony Adams sealed the win when he caught a deflected pass … and stayed down on the ground with it.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

The Jets’ first points of the game were set up by a Thomas Morestead punt downed at the 3. Greg Zuerlein did a decent job battling the conditions on his first two field goals of 21 and 40 yards but as the snow got worse his 49-yard try late in the second quarter went off the left upright. He rebounded with a 32-yarder midway through the fourth.

COACHING: B

Ending the Curse of the Patriots, even in a meaningless game, counts for something. The Jets could have done better on their last drive of the second quarter; with first-and-10 on the 31 and a little less than two minutes left they seemed happy to settle for a long field goal rather than get closer for Zuerlein who eventually missed from 49. After some atrocious penalties throughout the season the Jets did a decent job of avoiding them (1 for 5 yards) although they were slapped with an illegal formation flag that was declined after a sack.