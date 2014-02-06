Jets hire former LSU assistant Thomas McGaughey as their special teams coordinator

The Jets announced late Wednesday night that they have hired former LSU assistant Thomas McGaughey as their new special teams coordinator -- filling the final opening on the coaching staff.

The team released its list of coaches on Jan. 18, save a special teams coordinator. But it became a foregone conclusion in recent weeks that the Jets team had settled on McGaughey to replace Ben Kotwica. The Jets, however, waited until National Signing Day to make the move official.

During a Super Bowl week interview with reporters, head coach Rex Ryan wouldn’t confirm or deny McGaughey had been hired -- but it was clear by his tone that the hiring was in place.

“We’re really not ready to announce that right now, but the process is moving,” he said with a smile. “Again, I’m not going to speculate on who’s in the mix or whatever, but there’s a lot of good candidates out there and we’ll have an outstanding coach.”

Prior to joining LSU's staff, McGaughey won a Super Bowl with the Giants during his tenure as their assistant special teams coordinator from 2007-10. He also spent time with the Chiefs and Broncos.