Jets vs. Jaguars: What you need to know

Jaguars (6-8) at Jets (7-7), 8:15 p.m., MetLife Stadium

VITALS

Line: Jets by 1.5; O/U: 37.5

TV/Radio: Fox, Amazon Prime (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit); ESPN-98.7/1050; Sirius Sirius 231 or 831.

NOTABLE INJURIES

Jets: OUT: QB Mike White (ribs), WR Denzel Mims (concussion), CB Brandin Echols (quad), WR Jeff Smith (knee); QUESTIONABLE: DT Quinnen Williams (calf), RB Zonovan Knight (ankle) S LaMarcus Joyner (hip)

Jaguars: OUT: DL Foley Fatukasi (ankle), OL Cam Robinson (knee), OLB Travon Walker (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), OL Jawan Taylor (hamstring), OL Brandon Scherff (abdomen)

TAKEAWAYS WANTED

The Jets have gone three straight games without forcing a turnover. They’ve lost all three.

When their turnover margin is a minus, the Jets are 0-6.

Getting takeaways has been a major point of emphasis for the Jets lately Robert Saleh said over the past five games the Jets have had six-to-eight balls that “were in the palm of our hands,” but they couldn’t pick them.

“Just keep playing, keep attacking the football, take punches when we can when they’re running it, get tighter in coverage, create more pressure,” Saleh said. “The ball will come our way. It comes in bunches.”

The Jaguars had three turnovers last week, but they had been doing a good job taking care of the football. Jacksonville had one turnover or less in the previous five games. Trevor Lawrence has thrown just one interception in his last six.

Saleh believes they’re coming. He referenced a line from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on takeaways.

“He said it’s like an olive jar,” Saleh said. “You tip it upside down and as soon you pull out the one olive, they’ll all come out. We just got to get one. They come in bunches.”

MORE MEANINGFUL GAME

Linebacker Quincy Williams, who was drafted by Jacksonville in 2019 and cut after two seasons, said this game means more to him.

“It does just because it’s my former team,” Williams said. “Every game in December is very meaningful. But the Jaguars are one on my list that I did circle.”

Running back James Robinson may feel the same, but he may not play. Robinson – traded from Jacksonville to the Jets two months ago - has been inactive three of the last four games.

1,000-YARD CLUB

Rookie Garrett Wilson, who already owns the franchise record for rookie receiving yards, needs 34 more to become the first Jet with 1,000 receiving yards in a season since Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker in 2015.