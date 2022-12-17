Jets vs. Lions Week 15 preview: What you need to know for gameday

VITALS

Line: Jets by 2.5; O/U: 43.5

TV/Radio: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis); ESPN-98.7/1050; Sirius Sirius 231 or 831.

INJURY UPDATE

JETS: OUT: QB Mike White (ribs), Corey Davis (concussion), Brandin Echols (quad); QUESTIONABLE: Quinnen Williams (calf), S LaMarcus Joyner (hip).

LIONS: OUT: LB Derrick Barnes (knee), G Kayode Awosika (ankle), L Michael Brockers (illness); DOUBTFUL: DL Michael Brockers (illness); QUESTIONABLE: DE Aidan Hutchinson (illness), C Frank Ragnow (foot), CB Mike Hughes (illness).

DISRUPTING GOFF

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is enjoying the cleanest stretch of football of his seven-year career. The Jets’ defense hopes to change that.

They haven’t forced a turnover in two games. Goff does a good job taking care of the football. He has been interception free in a career-high five consecutive games and has thrown just seven picks this season, tied for the third fewest among quarterbacks who have attempted at least 400 passes.

Goff gets rid of it quickly and he’s been protected well by an underrated offensive line. Goff has been sacked 19 times – the third fewest in the NFL.

The Jets’ goal is to disrupt Goff, which will be tougher if Quinnen Williams can’t play.

“He’s playing with tremendous confidence,” Robert Saleh said. “If you let it be seven-on-seven, he’s going to kill you. Credit to their O-line, they’re making it seven-on-seven, and he’s doing a great job delivering the football.”

Saleh knows Goff and his tendencies well. Goff, the No. 1 pick of the Rams in 2016, and Saleh, the former 49ers defensive coordinator, faced each other seven times. Goff’s team won the first three and Saleh’s the last four.

Saleh said this might be the best football he's seen Goff play. In his last five games, Goff has thrown eight touchdown passes and has a passer rating of 107.9. The Lions have gone 4-1.

“When he’s back there and he’s comfortable, he’s as good as anybody in this game,” Saleh said. “He’s playing at a very high level.”

FIND THE END ZONE

The Jets have scored just two touchdowns in their last two games – tied for the lowest total in the league. The Lions have scored eight touchdowns in their last two.