Can Jets' Zach Wilson repeat his success Sunday against Dolphins?

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Zach Wilson has earned some recognition and respect after his finest moment in a Jets’ uniform. Things can turn back quickly for Wilson if he doesn’t back it up with another strong performance.

The Jets are in Miami on Sunday in a game that has all kinds of significance.

They can keep their slim playoff hopes alive with a win, which would keep the dream going that Aaron Rodgers will play again this season. It also would raise Wilson’s street cred as an NFL quarterback – and perhaps his offseason trade value – if he can lead the Jets (5-8) to a second-straight win.

Wilson threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns and led the Jets to an offensive outburst in their win over the Texans. They scored 30 points in the second half –seven more than in the previous five games combined.

“It shows us what we can do as an offense,” Wilson said after practice Wednesday. “Now that we set the bar there, we got to go show we can do it again. It’s always the thing. Hey you did it once, now you go to show you can do it again.”

Wilson wouldn’t take the credit for his success. He said it was the entire offense working together and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett calling the right plays.

“Everybody was clicking,” Wilson said. “The quarterback gets more credit than is deserved, but it’s truly an offensive unit that went out there.”

Wilson acknowledged the quarterback gets more blame than deserved as well.

“Yeah,” he said with a laugh, “but we’ll take it.”

The blame has been piled on Wilson, especially these last two seasons.

He was benched three times in less than 13 months and could be playing in his final four games with the Jets. Rodgers will be back next season. The Jets will make sure they bring in a proven veteran to back him up. They could try to trade Wilson, who could help himself and the Jets with a good finish.

Wilson has shown he’s mentally tough.

Last week he played under a cloud created by a report that he was reluctant to play for the Jets after his third benching. Wilson denied that, had his best game as a pro and was rewarded by being named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

“It’s exciting,” Wilson said. “I think it’s really a testament to this offense … It felt good to have that flow as an offense and score points and do what we expect to do every week.”

It has been a challenge for Wilson to play well in back-to-back games, though.

It was only the sixth time in 33 games that Wilson had two touchdown passes. He’s 2-3 with one touchdown and six interceptions in the next game. He’s had even fewer 300-yard games – three. He’s 1-1 with one touchdown and one interception following a 300-yard passing game.

Robert Saleh said Wilson has always had confidence, but he hopes last week’s game will raise it even more.

“It means a lot,” Saleh said. “No matter how confident you are, there’s nothing that boost confidence more than affirmation. I don’t want to speak for him, but I would imagine that having the game he had is a new level of confidence that I don’t think he even realized he had. Knowing that he is capable, and he knocked off a lot of firsts.

“He dominated in the rain. Had over 300 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He was working off schedule. He did a lot of things on his own and made a lot of plays that made everyone around him better.”

Saleh said the next thing for Wilson is “wash, rinse, repeat.” He showed he’s able to play that way and elevate his play and his teammates also. Now he has to show he can do it again.

“Consistency is the truest member of performance,” Saleh said. “Zach consistently prepares the right way. For Zach, it’s the same thing I’ll continue to tell him: just have confidence in yourself, confidence in what you’re seeing, let the thing rip. Usually good things will happen. Hopefully he’s able to do it again.”