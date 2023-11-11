Midseason marks for the Jets: A failing offense, a nearly elite defense and more grades for Gang Green

The Jets are at the midpoint of their season, roughly, and they’re in a strange position at 4-4.

They’re worse than expected had Aaron Rodgers not been injured in the first few minutes of the season. They were able to regroup, somewhat, and are better than anticipated without Rodgers, yet the public outcry is to bench backup Zach Wilson and strip coordinator Nathaniel Hackett of his play-calling duties.

The Jets handled a tough early schedule. They were 3-3 at their bye after beating defending NFC champion Philadelphia, which raised expectations again.

If the Jets can stay in the playoff hunt, Rodgers may return in late December to get them into the postseason and make a Super Bowl run. That’s based more on wishful thinking than reality.

The truth is the Jets are who we thought they were, to steal a famous line from former NFL coach Dennis Green. They’re a top-level defense and bottom level on offense.

OFFENSE: Plenty of blame to share

Teams score multiple touchdowns a game in the modern NFL, and quarterbacks throw for 300-plus yards and three touchdowns. That just doesn’t happen with Wilson and the Jets.

He has five passing touchdowns this season. FIVE! Wilson has thrown two TD passes in a game once this season. It’s the only time the Jets had a multi-TD game. The Jets’ eight touchdowns are the fewest in the NFL.

It truly is mind-boggling in 2023.

Wilson has shown he can’t consistently move this offense, but the blame isn’t all his. Hackett shares in it. He’s the primary play-caller for an offense that can’t score in the red zone (1-for-13 in the last four games) or convert third downs (7-for-43 in the last three).

The Jets have two dynamic playmakers in Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson who often make things happen when they get the ball. They need to get the ball more.

Garrett Wilson last scored a touchdown in Week 2. He’s had just one 100-yard receiving game. Hall had 194 scrimmage yards in Week 5 in Denver. He’s had 256 combined yards in the last three games.

The line troubles certainly are a factor in the run game and in pass protection, but the coaches have to find a way to overcome that.

GRADE: F

DEFENSE: An elite-type unit

It won’t be surprising if coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is mentioned for some head-coaching jobs.

It’s Saleh’s system, but Ulbrich and his staff have done a great job, making in-game adjustments and developing players.

There’s been a couple of hiccups — at Dallas, and the first quarter versus Kansas City. But the Jets have allowed just two second-half touchdowns. One was last week against the Chargers when a Zach Wilson fumble was returned to the 2-yard line.

Top opposing quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert all had their worst passer rating of the season against the Jets.

The line continues to wreak havoc, the linebackers are containing all over the field and the secondary is arguably the best in the NFL.

Quinnen Williams isn’t putting up numbers like last season, but he’s still affecting the quarterback. Bryce Huff and Jermaine Johnson have emerged as disruptive and productive pass-rushers.

C.J. Mosley is having another Pro Bowl-type season, and Quincy Williams has thrown his name into the Pro Bowl ring.

Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed also deserve Pro Bowl consideration. The Jets have allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL.

Forcing takeaways is an area this defense can improve on. The Jets have lost the turnover battle 5-0 the last two games.

GRADE: B+

SPECIAL TEAMS: Special, for the most part

This group has been consistent and won a couple of games for the Jets.

Xavier Gipson had a walk-off punt-return TD in overtime in Week 1. He’s been mostly quiet since, but the undrafted rookie free agent is among the leaders in yards per punt and kickoff returns.

Greg Zuerlein kicked the tying and winning field goals in the Week 8 overtime victory against the Giants. Zuerlein has made 18 of 19 field goals. Only four kickers have a better success rate this season.

Thomas Morstead has been a weapon. He’s had 18 punts downed inside the 20, including three inside the 3 against the Giants. The Jets’ offensive struggles have kept Morstead busy. He has 47 punts, and his 48.3 average is the third-highest of his 15-year career.

The only blemish that coordinator Brant Boyer’s special teams unit had was Monday against the Chargers, allowing an 87-yard TD punt return by Derius Davis early in the game.

The Jets have been without top special teams player Justin Hardee, who should return later this month.

GRADE: B+

COACHING: Holding its own

The staff deserves credit for this team being .500 without Rodgers, for the consistent play of the defense and special teams.

The offense is a problem and needs to be fixed. The way the Jets start games on both sides of the ball does, as well. The Jets are scoreless on opening drives and have just one first-quarter TD. The defense has allowed 54 points in the first quarter.

GRADE: C

GENERAL MANAGER: Need for a backup QB

Joe Douglas had a very good 2022. He drafted Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Hall, Johnson, Max Mitchell and Jeremy Ruckert, and added Reed and Tyler Conklin in free agency.

This year hasn’t been nearly as good. He did get Rodgers. But the offensive line is in shambles. The quarterback situation remains unsettled. The Jets should have had a proven veteran backup for Rodgers or got one after he got hurt.

And the free-agent pickups haven’t worked out. Mecole Hardman had one catch before being traded back to Kansas City. Allen Lazard has 19 catches and five drops. Dalvin Cook barely plays. Same for Randall Cobb. Tackle Billy Turner was run over in his only start. Rodgers had a hand in some of these moves. He’s a better quarterback than personnel person.

Edge rusher Will McDonald, who has made plays the last two games, was a curious first-round pick. The Jets needed more skill players and an offensive lineman. Center Joe Tippmann was a good choice in the second round.

GRADE: C-