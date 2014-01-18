Jets owner Woody Johnson hosting 'biggest kid fan' contest

The Jets announced they'll be holding a contest to give one young Jets fan the opportunity to watch the Super Bowl as a guest of Woody Johnson in his MetLife Stadium suite on February 2. The invitation will be extended to one child, between the ages of 6 and 13, who submits a 100-150-word essay on the following topic: "Why are you the biggest Jets fan?

All entries must be submitted by next Tuesday, Jan. 21, at noon ET. Johnson will choose the winning essay.

“Throughout the year I attempt to spend as much time as I can with season ticket holders, getting to know them and sharing our enthusiasm for the Jets,” Johnson said. “It is always interesting to talk to young fans and find out how they became so passionate about our team.”

All entrants must be 6 to 13 years of age to enter the contest and must have a parent (or guardian) who is a Jets season ticket holder. To enter and for complete rules, click here.

The winner will be notified on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and will have the opportunity to attend the Super Bowl with one parent (or guardian).