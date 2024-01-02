Jets' Aaron Rodgers met happiest, saddest self this year

Aaron Rodgers was reflecting on the year that just passed and saw something on a friend’s Instagram page that hit home, and he decided to share it on his own account.

It probably was felt by so many Jets fans in 2023, too.

“There was like 10 different reflections from the year and the one that I posted was that I met [my] happiest and saddest self this year,” Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “That one just kind of rang true for me because there was some really beautiful moments and some really difficult sad moments.”

With Rodgers leading the offense, the Jets had dreams of not only contending for the playoffs but also competing for a Super Bowl. Those dreams essentially ended when Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into the season.

The Jets (6-10) will play their final game in Foxborough against the Patriots on Sunday.

Rodgers hopes to take part in this last week of practice as he can. He said the last week is “always strange” when you’re not going to the playoffs. Rodgers hasn’t experienced that much. He led Green Bay to the playoffs 11 times in his last 13 years with the Packers.

He said this week is “a little nostalgic” with players thinking about everything they experienced together.

The Jets, who didn't qualify for the playoffs for the 13th straight year, are running it back with general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett returning. Rodgers said it’s critical to openly discuss what needs to be different in 2024 to make sure it’s not another rough season.

“Everyone will go their own way about a week from today,” Rodgers said. “Just try and enjoy time with the fellas and know that it’s not going to be the same. This is kind of a once in a lifetime experience with these guys and gals and a lot of gratitude for it.

“It’s important that we learn the lessons and really communicate entirely before we leave town so that we do things a little better next year.”