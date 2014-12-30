Jets possible head-coaching and general manager candidates

COACH

ADAM GASE, BRONCOS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Peyton Manning has given his stamp of approval to the highly regarded Denver assistant. The 49ers and Falcons have already shown interest.

DAN QUINN, SEAHAWKS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Former Hofstra defensive assistant now presides over the "Legion of Boom" defense. Knows the New York market. Jets have asked permission to interview him.

TODD BOWLES, CARDINALS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Appears ready to make the move after some strong work with the Cardinals. Grew up in nearby Elizabeth, New Jersey.

DAVID SHAW, STANFORD COACH

Jim Harbaugh's successor at Stanford is widely respected in the college ranks and someday might decide to consider pro jobs.

JOSH McDANIELS, PATRIOTS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

The Jets already have tried a Bill Belichick assistant, Eric Mangini. Not sure Woody Johnson is prepared to go that route again with the former Broncos head coach.

BRIAN KELLY, NOTRE DAME COACH

Had drawn interest from the Eagles and Browns during recent head-coaching searches.

OTHER POSSIBILITIES

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, now a CBS analyst; Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell, Browns OC Kyle Shanahan, Bengals OC Hue Jackson, Colts OC Pep Hamilton, Broncos DC Jack Del Rio, Steelers OC Todd Haley, Ravens OC Gary Kubiak, Giants OC Ben McAdoo, Cowboys OC Scott Linehan.

GENERAL MANAGER

CHRIS BALLARD, CHIEFS DIRECTOR OF PLAYER PERSONNEL

Top talent evaluator. Appears ready to ascend to a top decision-making spot.

LAKE DAWSON, TITANS VICE PRESIDENT OF PLAYER PERSONNEL

Was offered the GM job in Miami but reportedly turned down the Dolphins because he wouldn't have had final say on all major decisions.

BRIAN GAINE. TEXANS DIRECTOR OF PRO PERSONNEL

Was interviewed for the Jets' GM job two years ago and made a favorable impression.

MIKE MACCAGNAN, TEXANS DIRECTOR OF COLLEGE SCOUTING

Worked under Charley Casserly in Houston and remains with the team. Has done a fine job in securing talent and was instrumental in the team drafting defensive superstar J.J. Watt.

RYAN PACE. SAINTS DIRECTOR OF PLAYER PERSONNEL

Rising young executive who has a dozen years' experience in the Saints' organization.

GEORGE PATON, VIKINGS ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER

In his eighth season with the Vikings, has worked with Minnesota GM Rick Spielman in Chicago and Miami. Jets have reached out for an interview.

OTHER POSSIBILITIES

Marc Ross, Giants director of college scouting; Lionel Vital, Falcons director of player personnel; Eliot Wolf, Packers director of pro personnel and son of former Packers GM Ron Wolf, now a consultant for the Jets; Seahawks pro personnel director Trent Kirchner.