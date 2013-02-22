Jets praise Darrelle Revis but don't rule out trade

INDIANAPOLIS -- Rex Ryan and John Idzik took turns detailing just how much Darrelle Revis means to the Jets' organization, a clear departure from their noncommittal stance from a month ago.

According to Ryan, the Jets haven't discussed trading Revis. But that doesn't mean they won't consider it.

"We recognize Darrelle's a great player," Ryan said Thursday on Day 1 of the NFL scouting combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. "Could there be a trade? Yeah, sure, anybody can be traded. But do I expect there to be a trade for Darrelle Revis? No. But that doesn't mean . . . something could come up.

"But again, we have not discussed trading Darrelle Revis. Darrelle Revis is under contract and I can't wait to get Darrelle back there."

When the trade rumors surfaced the night before Idzik's introductory news conference on Jan. 24, Ryan said he told Revis not to believe it.

"If there's going to be a trade, trust me, the GM's going to be involved in it. I wanted Darrelle to understand that," Ryan said. "There wasn't an ounce of validity in that because of the simple fact that I know John never knew anything about it, I never knew anything about it and Darrelle didn't know anything about it."

But when told the initial CBSSports.com report said that owner Woody Johnson -- and not Idzik -- had made it known that he was interested in shopping Revis, Ryan said, "Maybe I'm not clear on the story or whatever . . . In my opinion, there was no truth to it."

So, in fact, nothing apparently has changed between the Jets and Revis since last month.

Though Idzik called Revis "a tremendous asset to our football team and organization," the GM said the team "will always field calls and we'll always have internal discussions about how we can improve our team day to day, position by position."

When questioned further about the Jets' intentions of dealing -- or not dealing -- Revis, Idzik said his rule is not to "get into speculation." He added, "From our standpoint, Darrelle Revis is a New York Jet. We are glad he is a New York Jet, we want to help him get healthy and I look forward to getting him back in the building."

Though Idzik's preference would be for Revis to continue his rehab at the team's facility during voluntary workouts instead of Arizona, where he's currently training, the GM said he will defer to the player.

But it remains to be seen if Revis will be a Jet in 2013.

Asked if he plans to talk to Revis' agents about a new contract or if he wants to extend Revis' contract before the season begins, Idzik remained tight-lipped. "We are in the business quite simply of acquiring, developing and maintaining good players, great players," he said. "Darrelle Revis certainly fits that mold. We are happy to have Darrelle as a Jet and hope to have Darrelle as a Jet."

Ryan and Idzik reiterated the importance of competition at every position and improved quarterback play. But both were vague on Tim Tebow's status.

"I think everything's too early to tell right now," Ryan said when asked if Tebow will be part of the QB competition with Mark Sanchez. "You really don't know how the offseason goes -- how the draft goes, how free agency goes. There are a lot of variables involved."

Idzik said of Tebow's track record as a winner (before coming to the Jets, obviously), saying: "My view on Tim Tebow is, he's a highly competitive athlete. Everywhere he's been, he's been a highly competitive athlete. And we're going to provide as much competition as we can on a daily basis, at every position. Quarterback included."