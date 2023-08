There's a lot of hype surrounding the Jets after a strong showing from Aaron Rodgers in their last preseason game against the Giants, but Robert Saleh says pump the breaks. The head coach says he expects his Jets to face a lot of adversity this season, and Super Bowl expectations are premature. Craig Carton is joined by Victor Cruz, Antonio Cromartie and David Jacoby to decide whether it's too early to jump on the Jets to the Super Bowl train.