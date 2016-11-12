Jets promote Dexter McDougle; Victor Ochi signed to practice squad

The Jets promoted cornerback Dexter McDougle from the practice squad and waived/injured tight end Kellen Davis (elbow).

In a corresponding move, the organization re-signed Valley Stream native and former Stony Brook edge rusher Victor Ochi to the practice squad.

McDougle, a third-round pick of the Jets in 2014, played in 14 games last season. But the oft-injured corner was one of the team’s final roster cuts in early September before being signed to the practice squad.

Ochi was originally signed to the practice squad on Sep. 12 and promoted to the active roster on Oct. 22. After making his NFL debut against the Ravens and playing against the Browns, he was waived on Nov. 5.