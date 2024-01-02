Jets' Quincy Williams optimistic about franchise's flight plan

Quincy Williams held his hand in front of his chest, moved it in the direction of a plane taking off and used that to describe the Jets.

This has been another frustrating season for the Jets and their fans, but Williams promised during a Zoom call on Monday that the team is close to breaking through. He said the Jets, who will close out the season Sunday in New England, have fewer needs going into next season than in the past.

“We have a smaller list of things that we have to work on to be that Super Bowl-type team or be that playoff-type team,” he said. “It’s going in the right direction. Anyone who asks me or any fans what can you say about the season, like, ‘Bro, just hold on, bro. We’re getting close, really.’ ”

It’s certainly hard to see that after the season the Jets (6-10) have had. They have lost at least 10 games for the fourth consecutive season and won’t be in the playoffs for the 13th straight season. Their offense has been historically bad.

The plan, however, is to run it back with general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Having a healthy Aaron Rodgers is a big reason the Jets are optimistic about next year.

But they really need to shore up the offensive side of the ball by strengthening the line, adding to the receiver room and getting a proven backup quarterback behind the 40-year-old Rodgers.

“The fact that everything is still going on the upwards, that’s the best thing,” Williams said. “Right now, let’s be honest, this year was kind of like a slump year for us because we had high expectations and also we’ve been on a roller-coaster this whole season. There’s still silver linings that we see throughout practice and throughout the week, there’s things like that.”

The Jets are expected to have most of their defense back, with some changes, of course. Williams believes having continuity in the organization, the coaching staff and the locker room is a good thing for the Jets.

“We’ve been together for like the last three years or so, so every single year I felt like we’ve gotten better,” he said. “Going into the offseason, you have those guys that you already know what you have on the team. You know what’s in-house, so you know what you need type of thing. With that being said, we’re not really that far off. Right now it’s kind of shaky and all, but I know for a fact and we trust and believe that it’s getting better.”

One of Williams’ goals this season was to make the Pro Bowl with his younger brother, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Quincy has a shot to make it. He’s second on the Jets behind C.J. Mosley with 131 tackles. He has two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and 10 passes defensed.

If the Williams brothers earn Pro Bowl berths, the only thing left for them to accomplish is playing on a winning team. Quinnen, a Pro Bowler and All-Pro last year, hasn’t won much since the Jets drafted him third overall in 2020.

“It’s frustrating sometimes, for sure,” Quinnen Williams said.

Quinnen Williams said the leadership and Rodgers returning doesn’t mean as much to him as winning. He challenged everyone to come back next season with that mentality.

“It really don’t matter to me, man. I want to win,” Quinnen Williams said. “That’s my main focus. My main goal is to do all I can this offseason to put this team and put myself in the best position to win, so no matter what quarterback, no matter what coach, no matter who’s involved.

“I want every single one of us to have the same mindset coming into this next year: [that] is to win football games and do all we can to win football games. So no matter what personnel, what person, player, coaches involved, every single one of us has to have the same mindset: [That] is to execute at the highest level and go into every single week with a winning mindset to win football games.”