Jets' Quinton Coples will fill in at his old position, defensive end

Watch out, Ryan Tannehill.

This is the moment Quinton Coples has been waiting for -- a chance to go after quarterbacks as a down lineman. And he's determined not to disappoint.

With Muhammad Wilkerson out against the Dolphins because of turf toe, coach Rex Ryan said this past week that Coples, who was converted to outside linebacker last year, will play in Wilkerson's place.

"So you already know what to expect on Monday Night Football, baby," Coples said with a smile. "I get to rush -- like 40, 50 times? That's Thanksgiving in itself. I am thankful."

As the 16th overall pick in 2012, Coples registered 5 1/2 sacks as a defensive end in his rookie season. But it wasn't until the following season, when he arrived for training camp, that he learned his new role would be as a rushing outside linebacker.

In August, Coples told Newsday that he was put "in a tough position" by the team because of the sudden position change. And this past week, he said he's often wished he could go back to being a down lineman.

"But I've just got to do what I've got to do for the team," said Coples, who has three sacks this season.

Monday night will be the first game that Wilkerson has missed since the Jets drafted him. He has played in 59 straight since becoming a first-round pick in 2011.

While the situation is "not ideal," Ryan said, he stressed that he has flexibility at various positions. If Coples goes back to his original down lineman position, Jason Babin could take Coples' outside linebacker spot. Or Ryan could move Sheldon Richardson (instead of Coples) to defensive end and use either Kenrick Ellis or T.J. Barnes at tackle.

Wilkerson said he suffered the toe injury against Buffalo last week when the Jets stuffed the Bills on fourth-and-1 with 9:35 left in the second quarter.

"My foot just got stuck in the ground trying to get off the ball," said Wilkerson, who added that he had never missed a game in high school or college, either.

Though he returned on the next series, Wilkerson immediately pulled himself out.

"I just couldn't push off my foot," said the Temple product, who remains in a walking boot. "Rather than keep playing and making the injury worse, I just had to call it, had to sit down."

The good news: The Jets' medical staff told him he doesn't need to undergo surgery. The obvious question: How long will the injury sideline him? A combination of rest, ice, compression and elevation is often used to treat turf toe, but it could take weeks for the pain to subside.

"It's just an injury that's going to take some time," said Wilkerson, who has 41/2 sacks. " . . . I'll try to come back whenever I feel comfortable that it's good that I can get off the ball and I feel comfortable running."

Coples, meanwhile, is more than happy to help out in Wilkerson's absence.

"Now I'm not thankful that Mo's hurt," he said. "But I'm thankful that I have an opportunity. I wish my bro was back. But it's just a great opportunity for me."