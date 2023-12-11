Jets WR Randall Cobb was happy to be part of win over Texans

Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb said this season has been “a war” for him and he was happy to be able to contribute on Sunday.

Cobb caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in the Jets’ 30-6 win over the Texans. It was only Cobb’s fourth catch of the season and first official one in more than two months. He caught a two-point conversion in Week 6 against the Eagles.

“It felt really good obviously just to be a part of it and to be able to help out,” Cobb said Monday.

The Jets signed Cobb, one of Aaron Rodgers’ closest friends, to a one-year deal. He’s been hardly used.

Cobb, 33, probably would not have been active had Jason Brownlee been available. He was out with a foot injury. Cobb revealed the play was designed for Garrett Wilson, but he had just come out of the game to catch his breath.

“He came running off the field and I went running on for him,” Cobb said. “Luckily, they called a play for him, and I was in for it.”

The Jets have turned to their younger players when their season started to unravel. Cobb, a one-time Pro Bowler, has been the odd man out.

He hurt his shoulder on the two-point conversion against Philadelphia and missed the next game. Overall, Cobb had been inactive in five of the Jets’ previous six games. The one game that Cobb played in that stretch was for seven snaps.

“I think we’ve all been very frustrated. This isn’t how we thought this season was going to go,” Cobb said. “Me personally, it’s been a war. It’s been a war. I got hurt and missed some time but then I was healthy and ready to go. I was healthy scratches for a few weeks and then I was up and only played a couple of snaps. It’s been definitely a rollercoaster ride.”

Cobb said he’s been “all over the place” in practice. He’s done some work with the scout team and had some practices where he’s gotten no offensive reps.

“It’s been a little difficult but that’s part of this game,” Cobb said. “This league will humble you day in and day out.”

Two-minute drill

Robert Saleh said center Joe Tippmann (calf contusion) should be OK to play this week. He left Sunday’s game but later returned. Right tackle Max Mitchell is dealing with a stinger, but Saleh was optimistic about him. … Center Connor McGovern had season-ending knee surgery. He was placed on IR on Oct. 30.