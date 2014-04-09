Jets re-sign LB Garrett McIntyre

The Jets announced Wednesday that they re-signed linebacker Garrett McIntyre.

The 29-year-old linebacker became a restricted free agent after the 2013 season, but the organization chose not to offer him a tender for $1.4 million.

McIntyre -- a self-described "journeyman" -- started three games last season, including two in place of Quinton Coples, who suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle during the preseason. McIntyre also had two sacks and 19 tackles in 13 games in 2013.