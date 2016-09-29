Jets receivers Eric Decker, Jalin Marshall hurt

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — A rash of injuries to wide receivers just put even more pressure on the Jets’ offense.

Eric Decker aggravated a shoulder injury in Sunday’s 24-3 loss to the Chiefs and “probably” will have to get an MRI, according to Todd Bowles. The coach also said Wednesday that rookie receiver/return man Jalin Marshall suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder during the game and will be out “a couple weeks” — or even longer.

“Anybody that doesn’t practice, I’m concerned about,” Bowles said of Decker’s availability for Sunday’s game against Seattle. “He came back last week without practicing, so we just have to wait and see.”

Decker first hurt his shoulder during the win at Buffalo on Sept. 15. According to Bowles, it wasn’t until Tuesday that Decker informed trainers that the injury had worsened after the Chiefs game.

“He was injured before the game, but after the game he didn’t say anything,” he said of Decker, who did not practice Wednesday and was not in the locker room during media access. “Monday, he didn’t say anything. We found out yesterday.”

Bowles later added: “It was sore. I don’t know how sore.”

After Sunday’s loss, Marshall told reporters, “I’m all good,” and “I think everything will be fine.” The next day, he underwent an MRI, as did defensive lineman Lawrence Thomas, and the tests showed both players had suffered a torn labrum.

Asked specifically if Marshall’s injury could be season-ending, Bowles said: “If it doesn’t get better in a few weeks, obviously. But I’m not sure. I’m not a doctor or a trainer, so I’ll just wait and see what they tell me.”

Asked who would replace Marshall as kick returner, Bowles said, “We have a couple (options).’’ He mentioned Brandon Marshall, Marcus Williams and Troymaine Pope.

If Decker were to miss an extended period, the Jets may be forced to make a roster move. “I’ll wait and see the results before I do that,” Bowles said, “but if a lot of people are down, we may make one, we may not.”

Decker leads the team in receiving yards (194) and is third with nine receptions behind Quincy Enunwa (17) and Brandon Marshall (12). But Ryan Fitzpatrick — who threw six interceptions in Kansas City — did his best to downplay the potential loss of one of his best playmakers.

“That’s not something I can worry about as a quarterback,” Fitzpatrick said. “The good thing is, we have such a good rapport with some of those guys, Eric and Brandon especially, whether there’s a lot of practice or not, I feel comfortable with them in all of those situations.

“Quincy has really emerged this year and we have a lot of talent in that room, and so it will be interesting to see how everything goes and what happens. But as the season goes on, you have to have young guys step up. You have to have guys that are going to have to step in and make plays. Last week, Brandon was out for a play, and Robby (Anderson) catches the ball down the sideline.”