Jets release quarterback Matt Simms

The Jets released third-string quarterback Matt Simms on Thursday.

According to a source, Simms, the son of former Giants star quarterback Phil Simms, asked for his release because he wasn't going to get a fair shot with the arrival of fourth-round pick Bryce Petty.

Simms, 26, signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2012 and remained a backup over the past three seasons. In four career appearances, he completed 19 of 39 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.

Idzik joins Jaguars. The Jaguars hired John Idzik as a full-time special assistant to general manager Dave Caldwell, per the Florida Times-Union.

Idzik, who was fired as the Jets general manager in January 2014, had been working on the Jags' salary cap as a consultant since March.