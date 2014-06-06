Jets rookie safety: 'We hate the Patriots and we hate the Giants'

It didn’t take long for Calvin Pryor to be indoctrinated into the Jets-Pats rivalry.

The rookie safety has been a New York Jet for only a month, but he’s already up to speed on how much the organization loathes New England -- and the team's star quarterback Tom Brady.

“We don't like Tom at all,” Pryor, the Jets' first-round pick, said in a “Daily News Live” interview that aired this week.

“When I first came here, that was one of the first things I heard about: We hate the Patriots, and we hate the Giants. That's what everybody was telling me. So we hate those guys and I look forward to playing them this season.”

Pryor developed a reputation for trash-talking and delivering big hits during his college career at Louisville. And that’s just what his new head coach Rex Ryan loves about him.

“He just said ‘Be yourself,” the safety explained, “and just talk trash and try to get them out their game.’”

We shall see if Pryor’s this vocal when the Jets play the Giants in the preseason on Aug. 22 and during their two regular-season matchups with the Patriots on Oct. 16 in Foxboro and at home on Dec. 21.