The Jets plan to sign safety Lewis Cine, a former Vikings first-round pick, to their practice squad, a league source said. They also claimed tight end Brendan Bates off waivers from the Bears on Wednesday.

Cine, the No. 32 pick of the 2022 draft out of Georgia, has to report to the Jets before they can add him to their practice squad. A promising young player, he appeared in nine games as a rookie before suffering a severe leg and ankle injury on a punt return. The Vikings cut Cine on Tuesday.

The Jets needed to add some depth at tight end with only Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert on their initial 53-man roster. Bates, an undrafted rookie free agent from Kentucky, had six catches for 100 yards in the preseason for Chicago. Jets’ No. 3 tight end Kenny Yeboah will begin the season on injured reserve and be out at least four games.

Receiver Jason Brownlee was waived to make room for Bates.

The Jets signed 17 players to their practice team on Wednesday. All of them were in training camp.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez won the third string job over Andrew Peasley and is on the practice team. Safety Jaylen Key, Mr. Irrelevant in April's draft, was also brought back on the Jets’ practice squad.

The rest of the practice team consists of running back Xazavian Valladay, receivers Lance McCutcheon and Brandon Smith, tight ends Anthony Firkser and Zack Kuntz, offensive linemen Jake Hanson, Kohl Levao and Obinna Eze, defensive linemen Jalyn Holmes and Bruce Hector, linebackers Sam Eguavoen and Marcelino McCrary-Ball, cornerbacks Tre Swilling and Kendall Sheffield and safety Jarius Monroe.