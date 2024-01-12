Jets' Sauce Gardner and Quincy Williams named first-team All-Pro

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and linebacker Quincy Williams were named first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press on Friday.

Gardner is the first cornerback since the AFL/NFL merger to be named first-team All-Pro his first two seasons in the league. Gardner also made the Pro Bowl both years. Williams, who did not receive a Pro Bowl berth, is a first-time All-Pro.

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was named to the second team for the second straight season. Lawrence also made the Pro Bowl for the second straight season earlier this month.

The No. 4 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Gardner has proven to be one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. Teams are not throwing Gardner’s way.

He was targeted just 53 times in 16 games, allowing 31 catches in 583 coverage snaps. He didn’t have an interception, but he had a team-high 11 passes defensed. As a rookie, he led the NFL with 20 passes defensed.

Williams, who the Jets claimed off of waivers in 2021, had the best season of his five-year career.

After signing a three-year, $18 million contract last March to stay with the Jets, Williams finished second on the team with 139 total tackles. He led the Jets with 95 solo tackles and 15 tackles for loss. Williams also had 10 passes defensed – second on the team and among all linebackers.

He was just the second player since 2000 to record at least 130 tackles, 15 for loss and 10 passes defensed in a season. Lavonte David did it for Tampa in 2013.

Williams’ brother, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was a First-Team All-Pro last year. He made the Pro Bowl, but was not voted to either All-Pro team this year.

in 16 games this season, Lawrence had 53 tackles, 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss.