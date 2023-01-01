Jets vs. Seahawks: What you need to know

Jets (7-8) at Seahawks (7-8), Sunday, 4:05 p.m., Lumen Field

VITALS

Line: Jets by 1.5; O/U: 42.5

TV/Radio: Fox: Chris Myers, Robert Smith; ESPN-98.7; SiriusXM Channel 382.

NOTABLE INJURIES

Jets: OUT: CB Brandin Echols (quad); QUESTIONABLE: G Nate Herbig (ankle), DE Vinny Curry (elbow).

Seahawks: QUESTONABLE: RB Travis Homer (ankle), S Ryan Neal (Knee).

RUNNING IN CIRCLES

The Jets’ run game has slowed to a crawl, but they’re playing a defense Sunday that could get it going again.

The Seahawks have allowed 155.5 rushing yards per game – the second-most in the NFL - and are yielding 168.6 at home. Over their last six games, Seattle has given a whopping 180.8 yards on the ground. If the Jets can’t run on this team that will make a really bad statement.

“Seattle’s struggled at times against the run,” tight end Tyler Conklin said. “It’s a good game, a good opportunity to get that run game going.”

The Jets have averaged just 64 rushing yards the past three games. Practice team quarterback Chris Streveler led the Jets last game with 54 yards. Running backs Bam Knight, Michael Carter and Ty Johnson totaled 11 on 10 carries against Jacksonville. Knight had minus-2 yards on six rushes.

The line needs to be better. The overall blocking, play-calling, the backs all need to be better.

Yes, the Jets miss explosive rookie Breece Hall. But that can’t be the excuse. Neither can teams are loading up on the run and daring Zach Wilson to throw. Mike White is back so they have to honor the pass, but the Jets have to find a way to re-establish the run.

With two games left and the Jets needing a win to stay alive in the playoff race, it’s really now or never.

STAR ROOKIES

There will be rookie standouts all over the field Sunday and the leading candidates for Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner leads the NFL in passes defensed (16). Garrett Wilson leads rookies in catches (71) and receiving yards (996). Seattle corner Tariq Woolen’s six interceptions are tied for the league lead and Kenneth Walker tops all rookies with nine rushing touchdowns.

Gardner and Woolen are only the second pair of rookie cornerbacks voted to the Pro Bowl, joining Ronnie Lott and Everson Walls in 1981.



