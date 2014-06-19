Jets sign K Furney, P Schum; release TE Miller

The Jets signed a pair of tryouts on Thursday, kicker Andrew Furney and punter Jacob Schum. They also released undrafted rookie tight end Terrence Miller was released to free up the second roster spot.

Furney spent the past four seasons with the Washington State Cougars and also participated in the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp in May. The 22-year-old’s 60-yard make as a junior is the second-longest field goal in Pac-12 history.

Schum, a Buffalo product, recently spent time with the Bucs and Browns. He was after finishing his collegiate career at Buffalo. The 25-year-old from Hamburg, NY, was waived by the Bucs last month.

Furney and Schum will compete with kicker Nick Folk and punter Ryan Quigley, respectively.

The additions of special-team competition shouldn’t be surprising. And on Wednesday, new special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey pointed out that Folk and Quigley “are no different than anybody else on the team – they’ve got to work to hold their position. Nobody around here is given anything. Everybody’s got to work for what they have.”

But McGaughey quickly added: “Obviously, Folk is who he is. Ryan is a great young leg, great kid, great athlete. They’re our two guys right now.”