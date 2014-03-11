Jets sign K Nick Folk to a multi-year deal

Nick Folk finally got more than a one-year deal.

The veteran kicker signed a multi-year deal, the Jets announced Tuesday.

The team placed the franchise tag on Folk almost two weeks ago – the franchise-tag amount for kickers is projected $3.55 million – but both sides were able to reach a long-term deal.

Folk, who made $780,000 last season, had a career year in 2013. He connected on 33 of 36 field-goal attempts, including three game-winners for the Jets (8-8). He also made a franchise-record 23 straight field goals to start the season and recorded a career-high 30 touchbacks, according to the team.

Up until now, Folk has signed one-year deals since joining the Jets in 2010. But at the end of the season, the kicker – nicknamed “Folk Hero” by head coach Rex Ryan – made it clear that he thought he deserved a long-term contract.

The Jets did not disclose the term of the deal, but the Panthers portedly signed kicker Graham Gano to a four-year, $12.4-million deal recently.