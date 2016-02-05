Jets sign former Lions, Buccaneers kicker Kyle Brindza to reserve/future contract

The Jets signed kicker Kyle Brindza to a reserve/future contract on Friday.

A former undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, Brindza signed with the Lions after the 2015 draft. In late August he was traded to the Bucs and eventually was waived in October.

He made all three of his field goals and both extra points with the Lions and was 6 of 12 on his field-goal attempts and 6 of 8 on PATs during his time with the Bucs.

While at Notre Dame, he connected on 70.4 percent of his field goals (57-of-81) and scored 93-plus points for the Fighting Irish in his three finals seasons.