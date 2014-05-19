Jets sign LB A.J. Edds, OL Markus Zusevics

The Jets announced Monday that they've signed linebacker A.J. Edds and offensive lineman Markus Zusevics following their three-day tryouts.

Before making their way to Florham Park, both Edds and Zusevics played college football at Iowa and had brief stints with the Patriots.

Edds, 26, was a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2010 and has spent time with Indianapolis and New England. The linebacker, who has suffered two separate ACL tears, was released by the Patriots before the end of the 2013 training camp.

Zusevics, 25, tore a pectoral muscle during the 2012 Combine. That spring, he signed with the Patriots but was put on injured reserve last summer before being released. He is of Latvian descent.

Asked on Saturday which non-draft pick stood out to him during rookie minicamp, Rex Ryan mentioned Edds.

"I really like this linebacker from Iowa, Edds," the Jets coach said. "Really a smart guy and he looks like he’s got some physical tools as well, but he’s been sharp. We’ve actually been playing him as SAM linebacker all through this camp and today during practice we just threw him in at WILL. We hadn’t even discussed it and all that and he’s on top of it.

"He’s able to take, grasp, not just his thing, but see the overall picture of a defense and that’s important because a lot of times, sometimes on that roster, you need guys to play multiple positions and he’s been impressive that way to me. So, of all the guys I think he’s really jumped out to me probably more than any of them."

In order to make room on their 90-man roster, the Jets also released first-year wide receiver Dwight Jones and offensive lineman Jacolby Ashworth.