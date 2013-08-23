Jets sign wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- After a workout Thursday morning, the Jets announced the signing of wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi. The 6-2 wideout was a second-round pick of the Browns in 2009 and signed a two-year, $5.6-million contract with the Jaguars in April. He was cut Monday.

With the Jets' receiving corps "a little bit nicked up,'' offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said he is "excited'' to have Massaquoi, who amassed 1,745 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 118 catches in 54 games.

Rex Ryan said Massaquoi reminds him of former Jet Jerricho Cotchery. "When he came out, [he was] a tremendous person and a good football player,'' Ryan said. "Hopefully, we'll see that from him here.''

Jet streams

The Jets released TE Mike Shanahan and WR Titus Ryan . . . CB Dee Milliner (sore calf) sat out for the third straight day and WR Braylon Edwards (leg) missed his fourth straight practice. CB Ellis Lankster, NT Kenrick Ellis (back), LB Josh Mauga (back) and WR Santonio Holmes (PUP) also sat out. CB Antonio Cromartie (leg cramp) skipped team drills . . . Vladimir Ducasse will start at left guard against the Giants and rookie OL Brian Winters (ankle) will play for the first time this preseason.