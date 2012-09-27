Jets switch running back Joe McKnight to cornerback

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In a perfect world, it wouldn't have come to this. But desperate times call for desperate measures, both for Joe McKnight and the Jets.

The third-year running back entered this season hoping for an expanded role on offense. But he was stunned to learn his responsibilities have shifted altogether. With All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis sidelined for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the Jets have chosen to bolster their secondary by moving McKnight to cornerback.

There had been no discussion between coach and player, and no time for McKnight to sort out his feelings about Rex Ryan's decision. Instead, the coach walked into the offensive meeting room Monday and told the running back he "had been traded'' . . . to the defense.''

In a way, McKnight got what he wanted: more playing time. But just not at the position he wants.

"You kind of get tired of just standing on the sideline watching," said McKnight, who has been supplanted by Bilal Powell as the third-down back. "I'm just happy to be playing right now."

McKnight said he wasn't disappointed by the position change, but nevertheless views it as an unwarranted slight.

"I just took it as, 'Maybe I'm not good enough to play running back here,' " he said, shortly after concluding his first practice as a member of the defense.

McKnight said he didn't ask Ryan for an explanation because "once a coach makes a decision, you just have to go ahead and do what he says to do."

Although he admitted he needed to improve in some areas on offense (namely, his pass protection), McKnight said he believed he had been doing a "pretty good" job at running back. It was a position he had hoped "to master. But now, "I've got to master this so I can move on to something else," said McKnight (three carries, 14 yards), who has been used primarily with Tim Tebow in the Wildcat.

According to Ryan, McKnight -- who is averaging 24.8 yards on kickoff returns -- still will be involved somewhat on offense.

The coach told reporters McKnight has "the speed, size, athleticism, ball skills -- everything you look for in a corner" and added the running back will see "a ton" on defense.

"It's just going to take time, obviously," Ryan said. "But I definitely would not bet against Joe McKnight becoming a good corner."

McKnight said his experience as a high school cornerback hasn't helped him in trying to adjust to being an NFL cornerback. He said the toughest part is getting the technique down, while paying attention to receiver routes and tracking the ball. But McKnight already is impressing teammates, recording three interceptions -- one against Mark Sanchez, Tebow and Greg McElroy in Wednesday's's practice.

"It seems the way he plays corner, it comes to him naturally," said Antonio Cromartie, the Jets' new No. 1 cornerback.

McKnight said he's trying to apply simple concepts to his cover-corner skills. "Basically, I'm just out there playing man-to-man basketball on my receivers," he said. "That's all I'm doing."

But after only one practice, he was chirping in the locker room like a seasoned veteran. McKnight said when he takes the field for the first time as a defensive back, he won't be worried about being tested.

"If they want to come throw it to my side, I can easily show them I can play," he said with a laugh. "If you ain't confident, I don't know why you're playing football. Yes, I'm confident."