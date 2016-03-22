Todd Bowles still waiting to see a healthy Dee Milliner

BOCA RATON, Fla. — So what can Todd Bowles expect to see from a healthy Dee Milliner this season?

Even the Jets coach has no clue.

“I’ve never seen him healthy, so I don’t know,” Bowles said, matter-of-factly.

Milliner, 24, was the ninth overall pick of the Jets in the 2013 draft. But the oft-injured cornerback has yet to make it through an entire season. He’s played in only 21 NFL games, making 14 starts. He missed 11 games in 2015 after undergoing wrist surgery.

“He kept getting nicked up during the year, too, and missing a week or two here or there, so he never fully got healthy to really see through the season,” Bowles said Tuesday. “I’m hopeful that this spring he’ll come back healthy, and knock on wood, that his injuries are over. Then we’ll see.”

Milliner is one of several corners in the mix to start opposite Darrelle Revis, though Bowles said nickel cornerback Buster Skrine would be moved outside to start, given his experience.

As for Revis, Bowles said he was “surprised” to learn the cornerback had to undergo wrist surgery.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” the coach said, adding that he thought Revis played “very well” last season.

“He was never on the injury report. He never said anything. Guys play hurt. He played hurt. We knew nothing about it.”