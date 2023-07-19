Jets report to training camp with a new energy surrounding the team

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets are experiencing something different as they open training camp. The excitement and energy levels in and around their practice facility are higher than they’ve been in more than a decade. Expectations for this year’s team can’t get any higher.

Aaron Rodgers’ presence has changed everything — for the most part.

“When people hear New York Jets they’re either going to think losses or now when they hear New York Jets they’re going to think automatic Super Bowl,” veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley said Wednesday when the players reported for camp. “We can’t think that way. We got to stay focused.”

There really was no "or" before the Jets acquired Rodgers. The "Same old Jets" narrative was prevalent. Some believe they still are . They didn’t help change that last year by losing their final six games — and missing the playoffs for the 12th straight year — after starting 7-4.

The Jets have assembled a team that this year could snap the NFL’s longest playoff drought and may even compete for a Super Bowl. Internally, they believe they have that kind of team.

Quarterback was their main weakness last year and they strengthened that by getting a four-time MVP who is hungry to win as he begins his first training camp as a Jet.

“It’s a whole lot of excitement coming in,” right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker said. “I feel like everybody in the facility knows the type of team we have and knows what we can do with our roster. Now it’s time to come out here and prove that to ourselves."

What type of team is that?

“We know we have a good roster, we have a good team and we should get a lot of wins this year,” Vera-Tucker said.

The Jets felt they were good enough last year to break their long playoff skid. They were unable to overcome injuries to key players, including Vera-Tucker and running back Breece Hall, and overall poor play at quarterback.

Mike White and Joe Flacco are gone. Zach Wilson is back, but he’s Rodgers’ backup. Can one man make that big of a difference? Apparently so.

The Buccaneers went from a seven-win season and missing the playoffs 12 consecutive times until Tom Brady arrived in Tampa in 2020. They won the Super Bowl that season. The Jets are hoping to follow a similar script with Rodgers leading them now.

“I’m not going to lie, the energy does feel different,” cornerback D.J. Reed said. “Definitely feels like there is more excitement coming into this year.”

Reed said this is “the most excited” he’s been entering a season. Rodgers is a huge part of the reason, but there is more.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner and receiver Garrett Wilson — last year’s NFL Rookies of the Year — could be even better this year. Wilson has drawn comparisons to Davante Adams and now is playing with Adams' former quarterback. Wilson could have a special season. Hall’s return from a torn ACL is another reason for optimism.

The Jets also made an important move last week, signing All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to a new contract. There was hardly a doubt it would get done, but he was back in the building Wednesday for the first time since last season ended.

Williams skipped all of the voluntary offseason program, but he stayed in touch with his coaches and teammates and enjoyed watching the Rodgers pursuit and result.

“It was super spectacular to see,” Williams said. “Super spectacular to be a part of a great organization that feels like we’re going to the next level, taking this thing to the playoffs, taking this thing to the Super Bowl.”

The Jets are saying Super Bowl much more frequently since Rodgers arrived.

“Our expectation is Super Bowl,” Reed said. “That’s just me. Last year, that was my expectation, too. That’s what I play for is to win a Super Bowl."

It’s a little more realistic this year.