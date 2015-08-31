Jets trim roster from 90 to 78

The Jets took the first step in assembling their 2015 team Sunday by trimming their roster from 90 to 78 players.

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to get their rosters down to 75, meaning general manager Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles will have to release three more players to meet the leaguewide deadline.

The deadline for 53-man rosters is 4 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, the Jets released 12 players, including receivers DeVier Posey, Saalim Hakim, T.J. Graham, Jonathon Rumph and Austin Hill, tight end Matt LaCosse, offensive linemen James Brewer and Dalton Freeman, and defensive backs Javier Arenas, Curtis Brown and Keith Lewis.

Linebacker Bryan Johnson, a Bellport and Nassau Community College product, also was released.

With roster cuts looming, Bowles expressed optimism last week about the state of his team.

"I have a pretty good idea of what we have, with the exception of about three or four guys," he said. "I have a good idea about everybody else. I understand what we can be and I know what kind of work we have ahead of us, but I have a good idea of what we have. Yes, I'm very happy."

Posey, 25, was acquired during this year's draft by Maccagnan, a former Texans front-office executive.

The Jets traded their third-round pick (No. 70 overall) for Posey, the Texans' third-rounder (No. 82 overall, which they used to draft linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin), the Texans' fifth-rounder (No. 152, which they used to select guard Jarvis Harrison) and the Texans' seventh-round pick (No. 229).

Maccagnan and the Texans chose Posey in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, but the 6-1, 211-pound receiver caught only 22 passes for 272 yards and no TDs in three seasons. He tore his Achilles in January 2013 during the Texans' loss to the Patriots in a playoff game.

Johnson, 27, was signed last week by the Jets after a workout. A seldom-used defensive end / tight end in his only season on Bellport's football team (2005), he left Nassau CC after his first semester. He then joined the workforce, cleaning, building and replacing chimneys during the next three years, but eventually returned to Nassau.

Johnson helped lead the Lions to a 19-2 record and was a two-time all-conference selection. He spent most of last season on the Bills' practice squad.