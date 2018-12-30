SportsFootballJets

Trumaine Johnson a healthy scratch in Jets' season finale vs. Patriots

The Jets' Trumaine Johnson walks off the field after an overtime loss to the Packers at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 23. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Trumaine Johnson’s disappointing first season as a Jet ended with him being a healthy scratch.

Jets coach Todd Bowles disciplined Johnson Sunday, and de-activated him for the final game of the season against the Patriots.

Johnson didn’t practice Wednesday for what Bowles called “an in-house matter.” ESPN reported that Johnson didn’t show up for practice and also missed team meetings, which led to him being inactive.

The Jets signed Johnson to a five-year, $72.5 million contract last offseason to be their No. 1 corner. His season has been marred by giving up big plays and being whistled for game-changing penalties on critical late drives by the opposition.

Johnson missed five games with a quad injury and leads the Jets with four interceptions.

